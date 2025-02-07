Merchandise for 9th Asian Winter Games in high demand in Harbin

Ecns.cn) 14:16, February 07, 2025

Customers shop at an official souvenir store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Licensed merchandise items gained popularity ahead of the official opening of the Harbin Asian Winter Games, which will be held from Feb. 7 to 14.

Customers shop at an official souvenir store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Customers shop at an official souvenir store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Customers shop at an official souvenir store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Customers shop at an official souvenir store of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Xian Jiangnan)