Xi says Winter Games carries Asia's common aspirations for peace, prosperity, friendship

Xinhua) 13:42, February 07, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The 9th Asian Winter Games embodies Asian people's shared aspirations for peace, prosperity and friendship, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday, urging common commitment to realizing these goals.

Xi made the remarks at a welcome banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Games in Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

He called on Asia to hold fast to the common dream of peace and amity, jointly respond to all sorts of security challenges, and contribute to building an equal and orderly multipolar world.

Xi also stressed the shared pursuit of prosperity and development, calling on Asian people to seek common progress and inject impetus into economic globalization.

To realize the common wish of integration and affinity, Xi called for promoting inclusive coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations in Asia.

