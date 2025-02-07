Kazakhstan sees off Chinese Taipei in women's ice hockey at Harbin Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 10:40, February 07, 2025

Harbin, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Kazakhstan continued its strong run in the women's ice hockey at the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games, securing a 5-1 victory over Chinese Taipei on Thursday.

The match saw Chinese Taipei take an early lead when 18-year-old Wu Ji-Cih found the back of the net in the fifth minute. But Kazakhstan responded with five goals, dominating the remainder of the match to claim their third consecutive win in the tournament.

"I was nervous at first, but I'm really happy to score with my teammates' help," Wu said.

In Thursday's other matches, South Korea dispatched Thailand 11-0, while Turkmenistan thrashed India 19-1 in the men's Group C.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)