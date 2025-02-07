In pics: men's 1500m quarterfinal match of short track speed skating at 9th Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 16:08, February 07, 2025

Liu Shaoang (R) of China and Denis Nikisha (L) of Kazakhstan compete during the men's 1500m quarterfinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sun Long (3rd L) of China competes during the men's 1500m quarterfinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

Peter Joseph Groseclose (1st R) of the Philippines and Liu Shaoang (2nd R) of China compete during the men's 1500m quarterfinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Lin Xiaojun of China competes during the men's 1500m quarterfinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Lin Xiaojun (L) of China, Adil Galiakhmetov (C) of Kazakhstan and Ochi Daito of Japan compete during the men's 1500m quarterfinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Lin Xiaojun (2nd R) of China competes during the men's 1500m quarterfinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(from L to R) Tsai Chia-Wei of Chinese Taipei, Kim Gunwoo of South Korea, Eklavya Jagal of India and Chirawat Phonkat of Thailand compete during the men's 1500m quarterfinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Jang Sungwoo of South Korea competes during the men's 1500m quarterfinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Jang Sungwoo of South Korea competes during the men's 1500m quarterfinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Kim Gunwoo of South Korea competes during the men's 1500m quarterfinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

