Lam, Yung to serve as HK delegation flag-bearers at Asian Winter Games opening ceremony

Xinhua) 16:51, February 07, 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Lam Ching Yan and Adrian Yung will serve as flag-bearers for the Hong Kong, China delegation at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games on Friday evening.

Kenneth Fok, Chef de Mission of the delegation, said, "The two flag-bearers are Hong Kong's new generation of athletes who have achieved outstanding results in international competitions in recent years."

"It proves that even though Hong Kong is a 'snowless city', we can still nurture excellent winter sports athletes, showcasing Hong Kong's vitality and vibrant sports culture."

Short track speed skater Lam claimed two golds and one silver in individual events at the 2024 Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy held in Indonesia in August 2024. She took a step forward and bagged a bronze medal in the women's 500m at the ISU Short Track Junior World Cup in Italy last November.

Alpine skier Yung was the first Hong Kong male athlete to qualify for the Alpine skiing event at a Winter Olympics, representing Hong Kong at Beijing 2022.

In the Asian Alpine Ski Championships (Junior) held in Jilin in March 2024, Yung took a silver and a bronze medal in the men's slalom and giant slalom respectively.

