China secures first win in men's ice hockey at Asian Winter Games

HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China dominated Thailand 8-0 to clinch their first win in the men's ice hockey Group A match at the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games on Friday.

After losing to South Korea and Kazakhstan in their first two games of the tournament, Chinese players played aggressively in offense, building a 3-0 lead in the first period. Zhang Pengfei, Zhang Zesen, and Wang Jing then helped the team extend the advantage to 6-0. The final period saw Wang net his second goal, while Yan Juncheng completed a hat-trick, sealing an 8-0 win for China.

In other matches on Friday, South Korea defeated Japan 5-2, while Kazakhstan crushed the Chinese Taipei 17-0.

After three rounds of competition, Kazakhstan leads Group A with an unbeaten record, followed by South Korea, Japan, and China. Thailand and the Chinese Taipei, both without a victory, rank fifth and sixth, respectively.

