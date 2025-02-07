Home>>
Commemorative stamp issued by China Post for Asian Winter Games
(Xinhua) 19:28, February 07, 2025
The image showcases the commemorative stamp issued by China Post on Feb. 7, 2025 for the 9th Asian Winter Games. The stamp set consists of a single stamp with a face value of 1.2 yuan (about 0.16 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua)
