Commemorative stamp issued by China Post for Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 19:28, February 07, 2025

The image showcases the commemorative stamp issued by China Post on Feb. 7, 2025 for the 9th Asian Winter Games. The stamp set consists of a single stamp with a face value of 1.2 yuan (about 0.16 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)