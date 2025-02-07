Athletes' parade begins at Harbin Asian Winter Games opening ceremony

Xinhua) 20:22, February 07, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The parade of athletes at the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin has begun on Friday evening.

Participating delegations enter the stage in alphabetical order at the Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center.

Host China will enter the ceremony last, with star speed skater Ning Zhongyan and young freeskier Liu Mengting being the delegation's flag-bearers.

Over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia will compete in the Games, making this edition the largest in terms of participating delegations and athletes.

Teams like Cambodia and Saudi Arabia are set to make their Asian Winter Games debuts. The next edition in 2029 will be staged in Trojena, Saudi Arabia, marking the first time the continental event will be staged in West Asia.

The Harbin Asian Winter Games, which serves as a valuable training opportunity for Asian countries and regions ahead of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, will take place from February 7 to 14. The first gold will be decided on Saturday.

