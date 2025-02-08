Asian Winter Games opens in China's "Ice City"

08:06, February 08, 2025 By Cao Yibo, Dong Yixing and Li Chunyu ( Xinhua

HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) in Harbin on Friday night during a festive ceremony celebrating the city's rich ice and snow culture.

Around 8,000 spectators at the Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center burst into cheers as Xi officially declared the Games open in the presence of visiting dignitaries, including International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

The opening ceremony reached its climax when four torchbearers - two-time Olympic champion and short track speed skater Yang Yang, China's first male Winter Olympic gold medalist and freestyle skier Han Xiaopeng, Olympic race walk champion Wang Zhen, and Sochi Winter Olympics speed skating champion Zhang Hong - joined by children holding ice lanterns, lit the lilac-shaped cauldron at the opening ceremony's sub-venue, Harbin Ice and Snow World, the world's largest ice and snow theme park.

Running from February 7 to 14, the Harbin Games, with the slogan "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia," represents another major international winter sports event hosted by China following the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. It also marks the country's third time hosting the AWG, following Harbin 1996 and Changchun 2007.

A record 34 countries and regions are competing in Harbin 2025, surpassing the previous high set at the 8th AWG in Sapporo, Japan in 2017. Over 1,200 athletes are participating in ice events in Harbin and snow events in Yabuli, marking an increase from the previous record of 1,147 at the Sapporo AWG.

Torch bearer Zhang Hong lights the cauldron at the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park during the opening ceremony, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, First Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese organizers for their joint efforts in bringing the Asian Winter Games back to the city after 29 years.

"In just 18 months, you have transformed Harbin into a Winter Wonderland - a fantastic achievement!" Fok said in his speech.

Fok also congratulated China's amazing achievements in introducing over 300 million people to the joy of winter sports in recent years.

In her speech, Liang Huiling, President of the Harbin AWG Organizing Committee and Governor of Heilongjiang Province, extended a warm welcome to the athletes and guests on behalf of the committee and the 30 million people of Heilongjiang. She expressed her wishes for the athletes to "push their limits, showcase their talents, achieve their dreams and leave everlasting memories."

A child holding a lantern performs during the opening ceremony, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gao Zhidan, President of the Harbin AWG Organizing Committee and President of the Chinese Olympic Committee, said in his speech that China "has been committed to organizing a green, inclusive, open and clean Games that is streamlined, safe and splendid."

"Let us embrace Asia, where we are working hand in hand to open up broader prospects for common development, openness and integration, and build an Asian community with a shared future," he added.

Amid roaring cheers from the audience, star speed skater Ning Zhongyan and skier Liu Mengting, who made a career breakthrough by winning the women's big air gold at the FIS Freeski World Cup in January, carried the Chinese national flag during the athletes' parade.

The Chinese delegation parades during the opening ceremony, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

The Chinese delegation is composed of 257 members, including 170 athletes. Winter Olympic champions - Xu Mengtao, Qi Guangpu, Gao Tingyu, Fan Kexin and Liu Shaoang headline the squad of 85 men and 85 women competing in 64 events across six sports.

Six outstanding Chinese athletes, including Winter Olympic gold medalists figure skaters Zhao Hongbo and Han Cong, speed skater Gao Tingyu and short track speed skater Qu Chunyu, entered the stadium holding the flag of OCA.

Framed by children's dreams of inspiration, pursuit, and fulfillment, the gala performance, featuring chapters titled "Blazing Ice and Snow," "Passion in Motion" and "Everlasting Friendship," vividly portrayed hope and resilience.

The cauldron is lit at the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park during the opening ceremony, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

The performance opened with ice harvesters and ballet dancers symbolizing harmony with nature, while the Games' emblem "Breakthrough" was illuminated. It then showcased the thrill of winter sports and a joyful ice carnival, concluding with vibrant Asian dances and a unifying "Asian balcony concert."

As the main cauldron ignited and the theme song "Light up Asia" filled the air, the ice sculptures representing Asian nations and regions glowed throughout the Ice and Snow World. Each masterpiece symbolized unity and friendship, transforming the venue into a radiant tribute to the Asian Winter Games' glory and triumph.

