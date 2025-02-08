S. Korea wins opening gold at Harbin Asian Winter Games in short track speed skating mixed 2,000m relay

Xinhua) 11:10, February 08, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- South Korea claimed the opening gold at the Harbin Asian Winter Games in the short track speed skating mixed 2,000m relay here on Saturday.

South Korean quartet of Kim Gil-li, Choi Min-jeong, Park Ji-won, and Kim Tae-sung finished first in two minutes and 41.534 seconds. Kazakhstan took a silver in 2:42.258, while the bronze went to Japan.

Chinese skaters once took lead in the race but dropped to the fourth, as Lin Xiaojun slipped out of the track.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)