Zhang Xiaonan wins women's snowboard slopestyle at Asian Winter Games

Zhang Xiaonan (C), Xiong Shirui (L) of China and Ishii Himari of Japan pose after the women's snowboard slopestyle final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HARBIN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Xiaonan claimed gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle event at the Harbin Asian Winter Games, delivering a dominant performance at Yabuli on Saturday.

The 18-year-old consistently enhanced her performance across three runs. She took the lead in the first round with 80.75 points, strengthened her position with an 88.75 in the second, and sealed the victory with a near-flawless final run, scoring 95.25 to clinch the gold.

"I was a bit nervous heading into my final run. One of the tricks I added was a 900-degree spin off the first jump. The wind was quite strong today, but the course itself was fine," said Zhang.

"Winning gold at my first Asian Winter Games is an incredible feeling. I'm very happy with my performance because my goal coming in was to win," she added. "I will also compete in the big air event and will give my all to go for another gold."

China's Xiong Shirui secured the silver medal with 75.25 points, while 15-year-old Japanese newcomer Himari Ishii took bronze with a score of 69.50.

Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard slopestyle final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard slopestyle final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

