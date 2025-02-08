Asian Winter Games: mixed doubles bronze medal match of curling event
Han Yu (R) and Wang Zhiyu of China compete during the mixed doubles bronze medal match of the curling event between Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China and Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Philippines at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Han Yu of China competes during the mixed doubles bronze medal match of the curling event between Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China and Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Philippines at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Han Yu (L) and Wang Zhiyu of China greet the audience before the mixed doubles bronze medal match of the curling event between Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China and Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Philippines at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein (L)/Marc Pfister of the Philippines compete during the mixed doubles bronze medal match of the curling event between Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China and Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Philippines at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Han Yu (R) and Wang Zhiyu of China clap hands during the mixed doubles bronze medal match of the curling event between Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China and Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Philippines at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Photos
