Asian Winter Games: mixed doubles bronze medal match of curling event

Xinhua) 13:01, February 08, 2025

Han Yu (R) and Wang Zhiyu of China compete during the mixed doubles bronze medal match of the curling event between Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China and Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Philippines at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Han Yu of China competes during the mixed doubles bronze medal match of the curling event between Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China and Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Philippines at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Han Yu (L) and Wang Zhiyu of China greet the audience before the mixed doubles bronze medal match of the curling event between Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China and Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Philippines at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein (L)/Marc Pfister of the Philippines compete during the mixed doubles bronze medal match of the curling event between Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China and Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Philippines at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Han Yu (R) and Wang Zhiyu of China clap hands during the mixed doubles bronze medal match of the curling event between Han Yu/Wang Zhiyu of China and Kathleen Sumbillo Dubberstein/Marc Pfister of the Philippines at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

