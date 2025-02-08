Highlights of short track speed skating at Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 13:23, February 08, 2025

Sun Long (R) and Liu Shaoang of China compete during the men's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Park Jiwon of South Korea celebrates after the men's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Lin Xiaojun (2nd R) of China and Park Jiwon (1st R), Jang Sungwoo (2nd L), Kim Gunwoo of South Korea compete during the men's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Lin Xiaojun (L) of China and Park Jiwon of South Korea compete during the men's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Lin Xiaojun (L, front) of China and Park Jiwon (R, front) of South Korea compete during the men's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Lin Xiaojun (C) of China and Park Jiwon (R) of South Korea compete during the men's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Park Jiwon (R) and Jang Sungwoo of South Korea celebrate after the men's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

(from L to R) Lin Xiaojun of China and Park Jiwon, Jang Sungwoo, Kim Gunwoo of South Korea compete during the men's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lin Xiaojun (L) and Liu Shaoang of China react after the men's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Park Jiwon of South Korea celebrates after the men's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Yang Jingru (C) of China falls down during the women's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Kim Gilli of South Korea celebrates after the women's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Kim Gilli (front) of South Korea celebrates after the women's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Yang Jingru (front) of China falls down during the women's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Kim Gilli of South Korea celebrates after the women's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Skaters compete as Yang Jingru (top) of China falls down during the women's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yang Jingru of China reacts after the women's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Kim Gilli (L) of South Korea celebrates after the women's 1500m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

