A glimpse of media center for 9th Asian Winter Games at Yabuli
Journalists work at the media center for the 9th Asian Winter Games at Yabuli Ski Resort, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Wenhua)
The venue at Yabuli is one of the two media centers for the Games. It includes the Yabuli Press Center and Broadcasting Center, which will serve registered journalists of print media and all rights broadcasters, who will cover snow sports during the Games. Yabuli resort will host ski mountaineering competitions.
