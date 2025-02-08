Highlights of cross-country skiing event at 9th Asian Winter Games

Wang Qiang of China competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A skier competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Skiers compete during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Li Minglin of China competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Otaki Hyuga (L) of Japan competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

