Highlights of qualification matches of cross-country skiing event at 9th Asian Winter Games
Phatcharapha Sangchan of Thailand competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Sahel Tir of Iran competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Farnoosh Shemshaki of Iran competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Nadezhda Stepashkina of Kazakhstan competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Xeniya Shalygina of Kazakhstan competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Padma Namgail of India competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Saimuhaer Sailike of China competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Musa Rakhmanberdi Uulu of Kyrgyzstan competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Munkhgerel Dashdondog of Mongolia competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Wang Qiang of China competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Cirenzhandui of China competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Vladislav Kovalyov of Kazakhstan competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Danyal Saveh Shemshaki of Iran competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
