Highlights of qualification matches of cross-country skiing event at 9th Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 13:55, February 09, 2025

Phatcharapha Sangchan of Thailand competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Sahel Tir of Iran competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Farnoosh Shemshaki of Iran competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Nadezhda Stepashkina of Kazakhstan competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Xeniya Shalygina of Kazakhstan competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Padma Namgail of India competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Saimuhaer Sailike of China competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Musa Rakhmanberdi Uulu of Kyrgyzstan competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Munkhgerel Dashdondog of Mongolia competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Wang Qiang of China competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Cirenzhandui of China competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Vladislav Kovalyov of Kazakhstan competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Danyal Saveh Shemshaki of Iran competes during the men's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

