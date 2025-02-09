We Are China

In pics: Ski Mountaineering women's sprint match at 9th Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 13:27, February 09, 2025

Kim Hana (C) of South Korea hurts during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint semifinal match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Cidan Yuzhen (L) of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint semifinal match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Suolang Quzhen (L) and Ji Lulu (C) of China compete during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint semifinal match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Suolang Quzhen of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint semifinal match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Yu Jingxuan (L) and Cidan Yuzhen of China compete during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint semifinal match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Yu Jingxuan (R) and Cidan Yuzhen (L) of China compete during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint semifinal match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Yu Jingxuan (R) and Cidan Yuzhen (L) of China compete during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint semifinal match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Yu Jingxuan of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint qualification match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Suolang Quzhen of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint qualification match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Ji Lulu of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint qaulification match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Cidan Yuzhen of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint qaulification match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Ji Lulu of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint qaulification match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Yu Jingxuan of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint qaulification match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Suolang Quzhen of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint qaulification match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Yu Jingxuan of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint qaulification match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Cidan Yuzhen of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint qaulification match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Ji Lulu of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint qaulification match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Suolang Quzhen of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering women's sprint qaulification match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

