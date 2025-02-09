China dominates Chinese Taipei 5-0 in men's ice hockey at Asian Winter Games

Zuo Tianyou (1st L) of China competes during the men's ice hockey group A match between China and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

HARBIN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China secured their second victory in the men's ice hockey Group A match at the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games with a 5-0 win over the Chinese Taipei on Saturday.

China's Hou Yuyang opened the scoreline just 56 seconds into the match, while Yu Jilong, Zhang Zesen and Yan Juncheng each netted a goal to extend the host's lead. Despite firing 20 shots on goal, China was unable to score in the second period. Wang Jing contributed the fifth goal for China in the 51st minute to seal the lop-sided victory.

China will take on Japan in their final group-stage match on Monday. "Today's match was also a part of our preparation for the next one. Chinese Taipei's playing style is similar to Japan," said China's captain Zhang Jiaqi.

"We will make our utmost efforts in the next match, adjusting our mindset and form to play Japan," added China's goalkeeper Sun Zehao.

In other men's matches on Saturday, Kazakhstan defeated Japan 4-1, while South Korea cruised past Thailand 10-0. On the women's side, South Korea edged the Chinese Taipei 3-2; Thailand beat Hong Kong, China 2-1.

Chen Kailin (L) of China vies with Chen Kuan-Ting of Chinese Taipei during the men's ice hockey group A match between China and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Zhuang Xinyu (front R) of China vies with Yang Chang-Hsing (front L) of Chinese Taipei during the men's ice hockey group A match between China and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Goalkeeper Lee Yi-Cheng (1st R) of Chinese Taipei makes a save during the men's ice hockey group A match between China and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Zhuang Xinyu (2nd R) of China competes during the men's ice hockey group A match between China and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

