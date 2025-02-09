Highlights of women's 1000m final of short track speed skating event

Xinhua) 13:29, February 09, 2025

Choi Minjeong of South Korea reacts after the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Choi Minjeong of South Korea celebrates after the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Choi Minjeong (front) of South Korea crosses the finish line during the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Zhang Chutong of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Choi Minjeong (R) and Kim Gilli of South Korea react after the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Choi Minjeong (front) and Kim Gilli of South Korea celebrate after the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Choi Minjeong (L) of South Korea celebrates after the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Choi Minjeong (front) of South Korea competes during the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Choi Minjeong (R) and Kim Gilli of South Korea react after the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Zhang Chutong (R) of China and Malika Yermek of Kazakhstan compete during the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Choi Minjeong (front) of South Korea crosses the finish line during the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Choi Minjeong (L) and Kim Gilli of South Korea celebrate after the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Choi Minjeong (L), Kim Gilli (C) of South Korea and Zhang Chutong of China compete during the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Choi Minjeong (1st R) and Kim Gilli (1st L) of South Korea compete during the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

(from L to R) Shim Sukhee of South Korea, Zhang Chutong of China and Kim Gilli of South Korea compete during the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

(from L to R) Kim Gilli, Choi Minjeong of South Korea, Zhang Chutong of China, Shim Sukhee of South Korea and Malika Yermek of Kazakhstan compete during the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Choi Minjeong (L) and Kim Gilli of South Korea celebrate after the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Kim Gilli (L, front), Choi Minjeong (C, front) and Shim Sukhee (R, front) of South Korea compete during the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Choi Minjeong of South Korea celebrates after the women's 1000m final match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

