China sweeps ski mountaineering titles in Asian Winter Games debut

Xinhua) 09:10, February 10, 2025

Gold medalist Buluer (C) of China, silver medalist Zhang Chenghao (L) of China and bronze medalist Bi Yuxin of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the ski mountaineering men's sprint final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

HARBIN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China claimed all six podium positions in Sunday's ski mountaineering competition, dominating both the men's and women's sprint races as the sport made its debut at the Harbin Asian Winter Games.

In the men's race, Buluer from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region secured the gold in two minutes and 22.29 seconds, edging his compatriot Zhang Chenghao by 0.62 seconds, while Bi Yuxin took home the bronze, 2.74 seconds further back.

"I'm happy with my performance and proud to win this gold. It shows my strength," the 19-year-old champion said after the race.

On women's part, Chinese competitors finished top four, underscoring the host nation's strength in the sport. Cidanyuzhen from China's Xizang Autonomous Region captured the gold in two minutes and 55.88 seconds, while Yu Jingxuan and Suolangquzhen claimed silver and bronze, respectively. China's Ji Lulu finished fourth.

The 18-year-old gold medalist was thrilled with her result, saying, "This is our first Asian Winter Games, and I'm very excited. The course was great, and I was able to race at my own pace."

"Winning the silver medal is the best birthday present," said Yu, who will celebrate her 22nd birthday on Monday.

As ski mountaineering has been included in the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the Asian Winter Games becomes a crucial testing ground for athletes to show themselves on the international stage.

"There's still a slight gap compared to European ski mountaineering powerhouses," said Buluer, reflecting on the sport's international competition. "We hope to challenge them at the Olympics. I hope to achieve better results and promote the sport to make more people get involved."

Cidanyuzhen also set her sights on Milan-Cortina 2026, saying, "I'm fully prepared for the 2026 Winter Olympics and will continue to improve myself."

Bronze medalist Bi Yuxin of China poses during the awarding ceremony after the ski mountaineering men's sprint final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Silver medalist Zhang Chenghao of China poses during the awarding ceremony after the ski mountaineering men's sprint final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Gold medalist Buluer of China poses during the awarding ceremony after the ski mountaineering men's sprint final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

