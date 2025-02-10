Japan claims second alpine skiing gold at Harbin Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 09:21, February 10, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Japan bagged both alpine skiing gold medals after Takayuki Koyama won the men's slalom at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli on Sunday.

In the first run, Koyama finished second in 44.83 seconds. In the second run, the Japanese athlete topped the rankings with a time of 43.29 seconds and finally won in one minute and 28.12 seconds overall.

Defending champion Jung Dong-hyun of South Korea took the silver with 0.97 seconds behind, while Japan's Neo Kamada got the bronze 1.13 seconds adrift of the leader.

"The course of the second run is very speedy, I think more on speed and try to make my body warm enough, so I can turn the game around and win the competition," said Koyama.

"I was busy traveling in these days, I just arrived here two days ago, so I don't have time to take the official pro-game training. It was my honor to compete with Asian skiing legend Jung and I am very happy to win the title," the winner added.

China's national slalom champion Liu Xiaochen finished seventh and Chao Xinbo ranked ninth. Sun Xinmiao and Li Jinyang took the 13th and 15th place respectively.

"Today, I was the first to start. It was probably the first time I was the starter in an international competition, so I was a bit nervous. Then, during the first run, I was a bit scared. As for the first one, I was afraid of falling, so I skied conservatively. And then, in the second run, I skied without holding back, giving it my all," explained Liu.

"As for the 2026 Winter Olympics, I plan to train intensively. I'll find out the weaknesses in my techniques and keep improving. During the summer, I'll focus on enhancing my physical fitness and building up better reserves. By the next season, I hope to make some progress," Liu added.

