Nation's ethnic athletes shine at Winter Asiad

09:44, February 10, 2025 By Cui Jia ( China Daily

Chinese athletes (from left) Cidan Yuzhen, Suolang Quzhen, and Yu Jingxuan compete in the women's ski mountaineering sprint final on Sunday during the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province. They won all three medals in the event. (Wei Xiaohao/China Daily)

China's gold medalists in ski mountaineering sprint believe their achievements at the ongoing 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, will inspire more young people from different ethnic groups, especially those living in mountainous areas, to participate in the sport.

Chinese athletes claimed all six podium positions in Sunday's ski mountaineering competition, dominating both the men's and women's sprint races as the sport made its debut in the Games, sending a strong message that the nation's ski mountaineering team is a formidable contender on the international stage.

In a stunning display of skill and endurance, Buluer from the Mongolian ethnic group clinched gold in the men's ski mountaineering sprint final at the Yabuli Ski Resort with a time of 2 minutes 22.29 seconds.

Buluer edged his compatriot Zhang Chenghao by 0.62 seconds, while Bi Yuxin took home the bronze, 2.74 seconds further back.

Cidan Yuzhen from the Tibetan ethnic group triumphed in the women's event, crossing the finish line in 2 minutes 55.88 seconds. Yu Jingxuan claimed silver, while Suolang Quzhen from the Tibetan ethnic group finished third.

"I hope my performance encourages more young people from the Kazak and Mongolian ethnic groups in the villages of the Altay Mountains to take on the sport, because we have the natural grit and passion for mountain life and sports," Buluer said.

The 19-year-old is one of the most talented skiers in China's ski mountaineering men's team. Born in Hemu village at the foothills of the Altay Mountains in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, he probably gained basic understanding of the sport while using fur skis since he was 6 years old.

In Hemu, where winters from late October to early April are characterized by heavy snowfall, skis made of pinewood and horsehide from a horse's lower legs are an important means of getting from one place to another. When sliding downhill, the fur sticks to the skis, increasing speed. When trekking uphill, it goes against the board, increasing friction to provide an antiskid feature.

"My friend and I would go skiing in the mountains for fun. We would use the fur skis until we were totally exhausted. That's how much I loved and love skiing," said Buluer.

A childhood spent on a pair of fur skis helped him not only build the skill and stamina required to become a ski mountaineering athlete but also excel in the sport, he said, adding that he is very proud of being a pro on fur skis.

In December 2021, Xinjiang formed its ski mountaineering team, and Buluer, then 16, became one of its first members after being scouted for his talent on fur skis.

Cidan Yuzhen, 18, was born and raised at the foothills of snowcapped mountains in the Xizang autonomous region. A childhood spent in that rugged terrain has today helped her reach the summit of ski mountaineering, she said.

"Locals of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau have a natural bond with the mountains. While growing up, our body adapts to high altitudes and thin air, which gave me a head start in the sport," she said.

"For me, the charm of ski mountaineering lies in conquering more snowcapped mountains and witnessing more breathtaking sceneries. I hope more young people from Xizang find ski mountaineering interesting and try it, because it's a really cool sport," she said, adding that she finds the adrenalin rush while going down very rewarding after a hard climb.

The ski mountaineering competition, which lays emphasis on endurance, technical climbing skills, and precise skiing abilities, will feature men's and women's short-distance sprints, as well as a mixed relay.

The inclusion of the sport in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which was announced in 2021, adds further significance, positioning the Winter Asiad as a vital testing ground for athletes in the run-up to the highly anticipated global sports event.

Established in November 2022, the Chinese ski mountaineering team achieved historic performances at the 2024 Asian Ski Mountaineering Championships, claiming a record seven gold medals.

The Tibetan duo and Buluer are among the most promising contenders for podium finishes at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

