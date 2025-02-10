China's Gao Tingyu wins speed skating men's 500m at Harbin Asian Winter Games
Gao Tingyu (C) of China, Morishige Wataru of Japan (L) and Kim Junho of South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Gao Tingyu of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Gao Tingyu of China competes during the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Gao Tingyu of China celebrates after the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)
Gao Tingyu of China celebrates after the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Gao Tingyu of China celebrates after the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Gao Tingyu of China celebrates after the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Gao Tingyu of China celebrates after the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Gao Tingyu of China competes during the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Du Haonan of China competes during the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Lian Ziwen of China competes during the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Du Haonan (L) of China competes during the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Xue Zhiwen of China competes during the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Xue Zhiwen of China competes during the men's 500m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Photos
