China's Xiong Shirui wins women's snowboard big air at Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 15:04, February 10, 2025

Xiong Shirui of China celebrates after the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Zhang Xiaonan (R) of China reacts after the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Xiong Shirui of China reacts after the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

