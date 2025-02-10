China's Xiong Shirui wins women's snowboard big air at Asian Winter Games
Xiong Shirui of China celebrates after the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Zhang Xiaonan (R) of China reacts after the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Xiong Shirui of China reacts after the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Zhang Xiaonan of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Gao Tingyu wins speed skating men's 500m at Harbin Asian Winter Games
- China wins freestyle skiing mixed team aerials at Harbin Asian Winter Games
- China's Yang Binyu wins speed skating women's 3000m at Harbin Asian Winter Games
- Asian Winter Games boosts tourism prosperity in Harbin
- Interview: China's short track head coach reflects on Asian Winter Games achievements and challenges
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.