Asian Winter Games: Women's round robin session 5 match of curling event
Dong Ziqi of China competes during the women's round robin session 5 match of the curling event between Qatar and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Wang Rui (top) of China talks with her teammates Dong Ziqi (L, front), Jiang Jiayi (C, front) and Su Tingyu after the women's round robin session 5 match of the curling event between Qatar and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Jiang Jiayi (L) and Dong Ziqi of China compete during the women's round robin session 5 match of the curling event between Qatar and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Jiang Jiayi (L), Han Yu (C) and Dong Ziqi of China compete during the women's round robin session 5 match of the curling event between Qatar and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Wang Rui (L) and Dong Ziqi of China compete during the women's round robin session 5 match of the curling event between Qatar and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
(from L to R) Jiang Jiayi, Dong Ziqi, Su Tingyu and Wang Rui of China react after the women's round robin session 5 match of the curling event between Qatar and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Jiang Jiayi (R) and Han Yu of China compete during the women's round robin session 5 match of the curling event between Qatar and China at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
