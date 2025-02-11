China dominates with six golds on day 4 of Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 08:15, February 11, 2025

Gao Tingyu (L), Lian Ziwen (C) and Ning Zhongyan of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the men's team sprint final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

HARBIN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China sealed six out of seven golds on offer at the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games on Monday, with Japan bagging the rest in the cross-country men's 10km free.

Speed skater Gao Tingyu, one of the six OCA flagbearers during the Harbin 2025 opening ceremony, pocketed his second gold at the Games in the men's 500-meter, following his triumph in the men's 100m race last Saturday. Wataru Morishige of Japan and South Korean Kim Jun-ho finished second and third, respectively.

Yang Binyu led a podium sweep for China in the speed skating women's 3,000m, with Han Mei and 18-year-old Tai Zhien securing silver and bronze.

Yang Binyu (L) of China celebrates after the women's 3000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

The Chinese skaters then kept the strong momentum, clocking one minute and 19.22 seconds to win the men's team sprint. South Korea trailed 1.26 seconds to take the silver, while Japan settled for the bronze.

With four finals scheduled on Tuesday to conclude the speed skating event, China with seven golds now has already secured the sport's medal table title.

China added three golds in snow events in Yabuli.

Chinese snowboarder Xiong Shirui's stable first two runs secured the gold medal in the women's big air final with a score of 164.00 points. Xiong's teammate Zhang Xiaonan added a silver, while Suzuka Ishimoto of Japan took the bronze.

China's Yang Wenlong dominantly won the men's big air with 193.25 points, his compatriot Jiang Xinjie claimed the silver and South Korean Kang Dong-hun finished third.

Yang Wenlong of China celebrates during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Led by Beijing Winter Olympics gold medalists Qi Guangpu and Xu Mengtao, China won the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials gold at ease, with young talent Li Xinpeng scoring the highest among the three Chinese skiers in the final. Kazakhstan and Japan took the silver and bronze, respectively.

Also on Monday, Haruki Yamashita of Japan claimed victory in the cross-country men's 10km free, his teammate Takatsugu Uda and Olzhas Klimi of Kazakhstan took the silver and bronze, respectively.

After Monday's competitions, China leads the medal tally with 21 golds, 18 silver and 15 bronze, followed by South Korea on 11-10-9 and Japan on 4-4-9.

