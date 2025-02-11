Hong Kong, China defeats Japan in men's curling at Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 10:19, February 11, 2025

Players of China's Hong Kong celebrate after winning the men's round robin group B session 6 match of the curling event between China's Hong Kong and Japan at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

HARBIN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong, China triumphed 7-3 over Japan in men's curling during the round robin of the 9th Asian Winter Games on Monday.

After a blank first end, Japan scored one point in the second end with the hammer, but Hong Kong, China responded with three consecutive points in the next two ends, taking a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Although Japan leveled the score in the sixth end, Hong Kong, China regained the lead with the hammer heading into the final end, leading 4-3. Staying composed, Hong Kong, China stole three points in the last end to secure a 7-3 victory.

Hong Kong, China's third skip, Yan Ho Tin Martin, reflected on the match, saying, "It was such an intense game, and it came down to the wire. This was a crucial encounter, and we had made up our minds even before stepping onto the sheet - victory was non-negotiable."

Later in the evening, Hong Kong, China's women's team faced South Korea. After a 1-1 tie in the first two ends, South Korea took control with two consecutive points in the third and fourth ends, extending their lead to 3-1. Hong Kong, China struggled with errors, allowing South Korea to dominate and finish the game 9-2 by the sixth end.

The Chinese women's team defeated Qatar 14-0 in the morning, while the Chinese men's team secured an 11-1 win also against Qatar in the afternoon. In other matches, Japan's women's team beat the Philippines 6-4, and South Korea's women routed Thailand 14-0.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)