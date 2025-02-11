Feature: From herder to skier, China's Bayani shines at Winter Asiad

Xinhua) 09:56, February 11, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Bayani Jialin, the daughter of a Kazakh herder from China's northwest border, never imagined she would stand atop the podium at an international competition just eight years after taking up skiing.

On Sunday, the cross-country skier won her first intercontinental title at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, claiming gold in the women's 5km freestyle event. Starting from ninth place, she surged ahead to overtake several competitors, finishing in 12 minutes and 7.5 seconds.

"The 5-kilometer race tests both speed and endurance. I just focused on doing my best and not leaving any regrets behind," the 25-year-old said, remaining composed despite her first ever major victory.

A HERDING PEDIGREE

Born in 1999 in Jimunai County, a remote area in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Bayani grew up surrounded by boundless natural beauty.

As a child, she followed her father, Jialin Aubakir, tending livestock and racing across the hills on horseback. In winter, she fashioned makeshift wooden skis to glide down the slopes near her home.

Harsh winter snowstorms shaped her physical endurance, and she excelled in long-distance running at school. In 2017, as a high school sophomore, she was selected for the Xinjiang cross-country skiing team, setting her on a new athletic path.

Cross-country skiing is one of the most grueling winter sports, demanding endurance in extreme coldness. Bayani, who had never received professional training before joining the team, relied on sheer determination to close the gap with her competitors.

In 2018, she and her teammates spent three years training intensively in Norway. The physical strain was immense, but the greatest challenge was the uncertainty about her future. While her classmates entered university, she struggled to achieve competitive results, finishing last in her first international race.

"There were countless times I wanted to give up," she admitted. "But every time I fell, I thought of my family, my coach, and my teammates who supported and encouraged me. I kept believing that if I had started this training, I could make it."

Her perseverance paid off.

"Every race during my training in Norway helped me recognize my weaknesses and fueled me to keep pushing forward," she said.

In 2022, Bayani and her teammates placed 10th in the women's 4x5km relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics, marking China's best performance in the event.

XINJIANG'S RISE IN WINTER SPORTS

Bayani's victory at the Asian Winter Games highlights the growing presence of winter sports in Xinjiang.

In recent years, the local government has invested more in winter sports development, launching initiatives such as the "Ice and Snow into Schools" program and allocating resources to training and facilities. These efforts have nurtured a new generation of skilled athletes and positioned the region as a rising force in China's winter sports scene.

Bayani was not the only Xinjiang athlete to shine in Harbin. Her teammate, Dinigeer Yilamujiang, claimed silver in the same event, while another local athlete, Buluer, won gold in the men's ski mountaineering sprint. The day before, Dinigeer and Saimuhaer Sailike also secured bronze medals in their respective cross-country sprint events.

"More and more young athletes are joining winter sports, especially through school-based programs. This has contributed to the growth of a strong pool of talent in Xinjiang," said Kang Yongxin, head of the Winter Sports Training Center in Xinjiang.

For Bayani, winter sports have been life-changing. Whenever she returns home, she visits local schools to share her journey and offers guidance on skiing techniques and training methods.

"I hope our performances inspire more youth from Xinjiang to train hard and achieve better results," she said. "I look forward to seeing cross-country skiing in Xinjiang shine brighter in the future."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)