We Are China

In pics: Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro at Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 13:26, February 11, 2025

Geng Hu (R)/Yang Yuheng of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Geng Hu (L)/Yang Yuheng of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Li Xinpeng (R)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Geng Hu (L)/Yang Yuheng of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Geng Hu (R)/Yang Yuheng of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Li Xinpeng (top)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Geng Hu (R)/Yang Yuheng of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Li Xinpeng/Qi Guangpu (R) of China celebrate during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Geng Hu (L)/Yang Yuheng of China celebrate during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Geng Hu (top)/Yang Yuheng of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)