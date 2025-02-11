In pics: Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro at Asian Winter Games
Geng Hu (R)/Yang Yuheng of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Geng Hu (L)/Yang Yuheng of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Li Xinpeng (R)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Geng Hu (L)/Yang Yuheng of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Geng Hu (R)/Yang Yuheng of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Li Xinpeng (top)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Geng Hu (R)/Yang Yuheng of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Li Xinpeng/Qi Guangpu (R) of China celebrate during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Geng Hu (L)/Yang Yuheng of China celebrate during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Geng Hu (top)/Yang Yuheng of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Li Xinpeng (L)/Qi Guangpu of China compete during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong, China defeats Japan in men's curling at Asian Winter Games
- China wins speed skating men's team sprint at Harbin Asian Winter Games
- Feature: From herder to skier, China's Bayani shines at Winter Asiad
- Gao wins 3rd gold at Harbin AWG as China achieves best record in speed skating
- China dominates snowboard Big Air at Harbin Asian Winter Games
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.