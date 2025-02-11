China's Han Mei wins speed skating women's 1000m gold at Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 14:25, February 11, 2025

Han Mei of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Han Mei (L) of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Yin Qi of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Han Mei of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Han Mei of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025 (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Yu Shihui of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Yu Shihui of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Yu Shihui of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Xu Meng (L) of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Xu Meng of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Xu Meng of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Yu Shihui of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Xu Meng of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Yu Shihui of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)