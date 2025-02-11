China's Han Mei wins speed skating women's 1000m gold at Asian Winter Games
Han Mei of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Han Mei (L) of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Yin Qi of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Han Mei of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Han Mei of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025 (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Yu Shihui of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Yu Shihui of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Yu Shihui of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Xu Meng (L) of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Xu Meng of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Xu Meng of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Yu Shihui of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Xu Meng of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Yu Shihui of China competes during the women's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Photos
Related Stories
- Winning it on the home stretch
- In pics: Freestyle Skiing men's aerials synchro at Asian Winter Games
- Highlights of men's freeski slopestyle at Asian Winter Games
- China's Liu Mengting wins women's freeski slopestyle at Asian Winter Games
- Hong Kong, China defeats Japan in men's curling at Asian Winter Games
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.