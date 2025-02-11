China's Liu Mengting wins women's freeski slopestyle at Asian Winter Games
Liu Mengting of China celebrates during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Liu Mengting of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Liu Mengting of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Liu Mengting of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Yang Ruyi of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Yang Ruyi of China celebrates during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Yang Ruyi of China celebrates during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Han Linshan of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Liu Mengting of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Han Linshan of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Yang Ruyi of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Yang Ruyi of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing women's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
