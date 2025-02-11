China's Ning Zhongyan wins speed skating men's 1000m gold at Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 14:22, February 11, 2025

Ning Zhongyan (C) and Lian Ziwen (L) of China celebrate after the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Ning Zhongyan (R) and Lian Ziwen of China celebrate after the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Ning Zhongyan (L) and Lian Ziwen (C) of China celebrate after the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Lian Ziwen of China celebrates after the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Ning Zhongyan (1st R) and Lian Ziwen (2nd R) of China celebrate after the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Lian Ziwen (R) and Ning Zhongyan of China celebrate after the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Cha Min Kyu (R) of South Korea and Lian Ziwen (L, front) of China celebrate after the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Lian Ziwen of China celebrates after the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates after the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates after the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Lian Ziwen of China competes during the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Du Haonan (R) of China competes during the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Lian Ziwen (L) of China reacts during the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Du Haonan of China competes during the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Gold medalist Ning Zhongyan of China poses during the awarding ceremony after the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Bronze medalist Lian Ziwen of China poses during the awarding ceremony after the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the men's 1000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

