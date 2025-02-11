In pics: Harbin, host city of 9th Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 13:05, February 11, 2025

Children have fun on the ice at Zhaolin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2025. The 9th Asian Winter Games is currently underway in Harbin.

As China's northernmost provincial capital, Harbin experiences long, cold winters, with temperature regularly below -20°C. The environment has nurtured a unique culture bound to ice and snow, as well as a rich history in winter sports. Harbin previously hosted the 3rd Asian Winter Games in 1996 and the 24th Winter Universiade in 2009.

In 2024, Harbin saw 179 million tourists. The city's rich ice and snow resources powered for its development as a global destination for tourism. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 6, 2025 shows contestants working on snow sculptures during the 27th Harbin International Snow Sculpture Competition at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 9th Asian Winter Games is currently underway in Harbin.

A contestant works on a snow sculpture during the 27th Harbin International Snow Sculpture Competition at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2025. The 9th Asian Winter Games is currently underway in Harbin.

People have fun at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2025. The 9th Asian Winter Games is currently underway in Harbin.

Sun Zuoxin (front) plays ice hockey in Daoli District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 17, 2025. 60-year-old Sun Zuoxin, a native of Harbin, developed a love for ice hockey when he was young. Since retiring, Sun has served as the vice captain and coach of an elderly ice hockey team. The 9th Asian Winter Games is currently underway in Harbin.

A child stands on a block of ice on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 18, 2025. The 9th Asian Winter Games is currently underway in Harbin.

People have fun at the Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2025. The 9th Asian Winter Games is currently underway in Harbin.

