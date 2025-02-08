Vicky's Vlog: Surviving -20℃ temperatures in Harbin, China's 'Ice City'

(People's Daily App) 15:57, February 08, 2025

Why do people love winter? People's Daily reporter Vicky found the answer during her visit to Harbin, a city known as "Ice City" for its freezing temperatures during winter. When you can't cope with the -20 degrees Celsius (C) weather, Harbin will give you a perfect, low-cost solution to stay warm. Join Vicky to find out more!

(Produced by Wang Zi, Li Yuanxin and intern He Yuming)

