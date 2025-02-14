Vicky on the move: Bustling morning market in Harbin

(People's Daily App) 16:05, February 14, 2025

Harbin's morning markets, known as "zaoshi" in Chinese, resemble farmers' markets and have become popular tourist destinations. The low prices and delicious food make them a must-go destination for visitors in Harbin. Enjoy a full breakfast for just $5 on one street? Join People's Daily reporter Vicky to see how much she can indulge herself!

(Produced by Wang Zi, Li Yuanxin, Liang Peiyu, Interns Ying Zhe, Xiao Yuanyuan, Yang Xiaozhi and Hou Jingwei)

