OCA, HAWGOC hold press conference in Harbin

Xinhua) 14:31, February 14, 2025

This photo taken on Feb. 14, 2025 shows a press conference held by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Harbin Asian Winter Games Organizing Committee (HAWGOC) at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Husain Al Musallam, director general of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), speaks during a press conference held by the OCA and the Harbin Asian Winter Games Organizing Committee (HAWGOC) at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia, speaks during a press conference held by the OCA and the Harbin Asian Winter Games Organizing Committee (HAWGOC) at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Song Luzeng, vice president of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), speaks during a press conference held by the OCA and the Harbin Asian Winter Games Organizing Committee (HAWGOC) at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Zhang Haihua, deputy secretary-general and chief spokesperson of the Harbin Asian Winter Games Organizing Committee (HAWGOC) and vice mayor of Harbin, speaks during a press conference held by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the HAWGOC at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

