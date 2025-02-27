In China's Harbin, world's largest ice-and-snow park concludes with record-breaking tourist visits

Xinhua) 13:14, February 27, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

HARBIN, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday evening in the city of Harbin, capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, attracting a record-breaking 3.56 million tourist visits, said the park's operator.

This year's attendance surpassed the previous edition by 31.4 percent, jumping from 2.71 million visits, according to data from the Harbin Ice and Snow World Co., Ltd.

Known as China's "Ice City," Harbin is the cradle of the country's modern winter sports and boasts a history of ice-and-snow artistry dating back over six decades.

The Harbin Ice-Snow World has captivated audiences for years with its elaborate ice and snow sculptures and immersive winter entertainment lineup.

The 26th edition, which opened on Dec. 21, 2024 and lasted 68 days, is the largest in the park's history. Spanning over 1 million square meters, the edition utilized 300,000 cubic meters of ice and snow to create the attraction.

People experience ice slide at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

To enhance visitor experiences, the park expanded the Super Ice Slide, its most popular attraction, from 16 to 24 lanes. A 300-meter-long windproof warming shelter was built in the queuing area, allowing visitors to take a break from the freezing weather while overlooking the park's scenery. Additionally, several immersive ice-and-snow projects embedded with VR and AI technologies were also introduced.

The park also incorporated elements of the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025, held earlier this month, into its attractions, including the main tower of "Love Among Asia" and ice sculptures depicting iconic Asian landmarks. These additions aligned with the theme of the games -- "Dream of Winter, Love Among Asia."

During this year's eight-day Spring Festival holiday, Harbin saw a 20.4 percent increase in tourist visits, totaling a historical high of 12.15 million. Tourism revenue also increased 16.6 percent, reaching a record 19.15 billion yuan (about 2.67 billion U.S. dollars), according to the city's bureau of culture, radio, television and tourism.

Fueled by China's revised visa-free policy and the surging "China Travel" trend, the park has also drawn more international attention. During this winter season, overseas ticket bookings doubled compared to the previous edition, with visitors from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and Indonesia leading the influx, according to Chinese online travel service giant Trip.com Group.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 6, 2025 shows a tourist having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

"This is the first time I have witnessed such vast and intricate ice and snow landscapes. China's winter tourism offers endless surprises, and Harbin Ice-Snow World is a must-see destination," said South African tourist Jade Breero, who described his experience in Harbin as unforgettable.

Although the 26th edition has closed, an indoor ice-and-snow attraction within the park will reopen Thursday following a comprehensive refurbishment and will be able to receive tourists during warm weather. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games.

China aims to boost its ice-and-snow economy as a new source of growth, targeting an economic scale of 1.2 trillion yuan by 2027 and 1.5 trillion yuan by 2030, according to guidelines released by the State Council last year.

Dai Bin, president of China Tourism Academy, said ice and snow tourism has become an important part of Chinese people's lives.

"Ice-and-snow tourism in China now offers multifaceted experiences. Visitors can appreciate and create ice sculpture and engage in other folk arts, enriching their cultural horizons while driving tourism growth," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)