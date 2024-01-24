People gear up for Tibetan new year
People shop at a bazaar on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
As Losar, or Tibetan New Year, draws near, people in Lhasa get busy with their annual shopping.
A vendor arranges products at a bazaar on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
People shop at a bazaar on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
People shop at a bazaar on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
People shop at a bazaar on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
People shop at a bazaar on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
