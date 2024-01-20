China's Xizang reports robust foreign trade growth in 2023

Xinhua) 09:59, January 20, 2024

LHASA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region saw its foreign trade in goods grow 138.3 percent year on year to nearly 10.98 billion yuan (about 1.54 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, local authorities said on Friday.

Xizang traded with 175 countries and regions last year. Its imports from and exports to Nepal, its largest trading partner, totaled approximately 2.77 billion yuan, up 77.2 percent year on year, according to the customs of Lhasa, the regional capital.

Xizang's exports of mechanical and electrical products expanded 59.5 percent year on year in 2023, and its imports of high-tech products and bulk commodities also registered robust growth.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)