Snow hits Lhasa

Ecns.cn) 16:53, January 19, 2024

People walk in the snow on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Scenery of the Potala Palace after snow in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Scenery of the Jokhang Temple after snow in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Tibetan pilgrims turn the pray wheels in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Tibetan pilgrims pray in front of the Jokhang Temple after snow in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Tibetan pilgrims pray on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Tibetan pilgrims pray in front of the Jokhang Temple after snow in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Tibetan pilgrims turn the pray wheels in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

