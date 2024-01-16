First ski resort in SW China's Xizang opens

January 16, 2024

People ski at the first ski resort of Xizang in Lhalung Village, Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2024. The vast land of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region celebrated the opening of its first ski resort this snow season, with the resort established at an elevation of 4,500 meters just 120 km away from the Lhasa city center. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Skiing fans pose for a photo at the first ski resort of Xizang in Lhalung Village, Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2024. The vast land of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region celebrated the opening of its first ski resort this snow season, with the resort established at an elevation of 4,500 meters just 120 km away from the Lhasa city center. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2024 shows the first ski resort of Xizang in Lhalung Village, Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The vast land of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region celebrated the opening of its first ski resort this snow season, with the resort established at an elevation of 4,500 meters just 120 km away from the Lhasa city center. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

People ski at the first ski resort of Xizang in Lhalung Village, Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2024. The vast land of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region celebrated the opening of its first ski resort this snow season, with the resort established at an elevation of 4,500 meters just 120 km away from the Lhasa city center. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Visitors have fun at the first ski resort of Xizang in Lhalung Village, Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2024. The vast land of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region celebrated the opening of its first ski resort this snow season, with the resort established at an elevation of 4,500 meters just 120 km away from the Lhasa city center. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Visitors experience motorcycle riding at the first ski resort of Xizang in Lhalung Village, Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2024. The vast land of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region celebrated the opening of its first ski resort this snow season, with the resort established at an elevation of 4,500 meters just 120 km away from the Lhasa city center. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A child poses for a photo with staff members dressed in cartoon costumes at the first ski resort of Xizang in Lhalung Village, Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2024. The vast land of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region celebrated the opening of its first ski resort this snow season, with the resort established at an elevation of 4,500 meters just 120 km away from the Lhasa city center. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A man skis at the first ski resort of Xizang in Lhalung Village, Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2024. The vast land of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region celebrated the opening of its first ski resort this snow season, with the resort established at an elevation of 4,500 meters just 120 km away from the Lhasa city center. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

