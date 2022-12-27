Home>>
Golden corn cobs add festive color and charm to rural dwellings in SE China’s Fujian
(People's Daily Online) 14:17, December 27, 2022
|Corn cobs hanging in front of a Tulou, a type of rural dwelling in the mountainous areas of southeast China’s Fujian Province, resemble golden bead curtains. (Photo/Zhang Xu)
Following the bumper harvest of corn this year, farmers in Meilin township, Nanjing county, southeast China’s Fujian Province, have hung their corn cobs up or put them out in their yards to dry. The golden corn cobs have turned the Tulou, a type of rural dwelling in Fujian’s mountainous areas, and other local dwellings into a magnificent spectacle.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Main stream of Minjiang River in Fujian reopens to navigation
- Fishermen tailor breeding way to improve survival rate of abalones in SE China
- Rare fossilized dinosaur footprints found in east China
- Tulou: A unique architectural wonder
- Picturesque scene of terraced fields in E China
- Fujian's Pingtan moves public track & field competition to beach
- Wooden arch bridges shine in Fujian
- Blooming flowers freshen up age-old earthen buildings in SE China’s Fujian Province
- Coffee industry nourishes township in SE China's Fujian Province
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.