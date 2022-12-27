Golden corn cobs add festive color and charm to rural dwellings in SE China’s Fujian

People's Daily Online) 14:17, December 27, 2022

Corn cobs hanging in front of a Tulou, a type of rural dwelling in the mountainous areas of southeast China’s Fujian Province, resemble golden bead curtains. (Photo/Zhang Xu)

Following the bumper harvest of corn this year, farmers in Meilin township, Nanjing county, southeast China’s Fujian Province, have hung their corn cobs up or put them out in their yards to dry. The golden corn cobs have turned the Tulou, a type of rural dwelling in Fujian’s mountainous areas, and other local dwellings into a magnificent spectacle.

