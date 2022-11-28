Fishermen tailor breeding way to improve survival rate of abalones in SE China

Xinhua) 08:42, November 28, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2022 shows a transport vessel carring abalones on the waters of Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

Abalone breeding is one of the pillar industries in Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. As abalones have very strict requirements on their growing environment, especially the water temperature, fishermen in Lianjiang have adopted a way of breeding in different sea areas to improve the survival rate of abalones.

Every year at the turn of spring and summer in April and May, abalones are sent to the northern sea area, where the water is cooler, to spend the summer, and then come back to Lianjiang when late autumn comes. In this way, not only is the yield of abalones increased, but also the quality is improved.

This photo taken on Nov. 25, 2022 shows an abalone on a transport vessel in Lianjiang County of southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2022 shows a transport vessel carring abalones on the waters of Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

A fisherman works on a transport vessel on the waters of Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

A fisherman works on a transport vessel on the waters of Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

This photo taken on Nov. 25, 2022 shows abalones on a transport vessel in Lianjiang County of southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

Fishermen transfer abalones from a transport vessel to a fishing boat in Lianjiang County of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

Fishermen transfer abalones from transport vessels to a breeding base in Lianjiang County of southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

Fishermen have their meal at an abalone breeding base on the sea in Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)