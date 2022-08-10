Wooden arch bridges shine in Fujian

15:47, August 10, 2022

File photo shows the Luofeng wooden-roofed arch bridge in Xiadang town of Shouning county in Ningde, east China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

Instead of using building materials such as nails, the bridges were built using the mortise and tenon joint process, a concavo-convex connection method used to combine two pieces of wood. Bridges built with the application of such techniques are able to withstand the hazards of flooding and stand strong even after 100 years of service.

