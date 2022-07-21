Home>>
A Date with China kicks off Fujian tour
08:32, July 21, 2022
The second leg of the "A Date with China" 2022 international media tour kicked off in Xiamen, East China's Fujian province on Monday. The tour takes foreign media correspondents and social media influencers to experience China.
The tour aims to get a glimpse of digital economy development, ecological civilization construction and rural revitalization across China. The first leg this year, which included Ningxia Hui autonomous region and Anhui province, concluded earlier this month.
The second leg of the "A Date with China" 2022 international media tour kicked off in Xiamen, East China's Fujian province on July 18, 2022. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]
