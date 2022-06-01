Home>>
In pics: "Dragon Boat Village" in China's Fujian
(Xinhua) 10:08, June 01, 2022
Craftsmen fill waterproofing material in a new dragon boat at Fangzhongxiong dragon boat factory in Fangzhuang Village of Nantong Township in Minhou County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 30, 2022. Fangzhuang, known as "Dragon Boat Village", has a traditional dragon boat manufacturing history for more than 700 years. Every year, more than 200 hand-made wooden boats, carefully built by craftsmen, are sold nationwide and even overseas from the village. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Taiwanese architect attached to countryside in SE China's Fujian
- Ceremony held to worship sea goddess Mazu in Fujian
- Mangrove forest in Jiangjing Township of Fuqing, SE China's Fujian
- Blooming flowers freshen up age-old earthen buildings in SE China’s Fujian Province
- Couriers volunteer to deliver goods for residents amid COVID-19 resurgence in Quanzhou, Fujian
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.