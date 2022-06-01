In pics: "Dragon Boat Village" in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 10:08, June 01, 2022

Craftsmen fill waterproofing material in a new dragon boat at Fangzhongxiong dragon boat factory in Fangzhuang Village of Nantong Township in Minhou County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 30, 2022. Fangzhuang, known as "Dragon Boat Village", has a traditional dragon boat manufacturing history for more than 700 years. Every year, more than 200 hand-made wooden boats, carefully built by craftsmen, are sold nationwide and even overseas from the village. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

