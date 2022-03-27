Couriers volunteer to deliver goods for residents amid COVID-19 resurgence in Quanzhou, Fujian

Xinhua) 08:39, March 27, 2022

A courier puts daily necessities ordered by residents to a designated site in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 26, 2022. More than 100 local express delivery couriers have volunteered to deliver goods for residents amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Quanzhou. (Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua)

A courier contacts a resident over the phone to fulfil an online order in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 26, 2022. More than 100 local express delivery couriers have volunteered to deliver goods for residents amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Quanzhou. (Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua)

A courier delivers daily necessities for residents in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 26, 2022. More than 100 local express delivery couriers have volunteered to deliver goods for residents amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Quanzhou. (Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua)

Couriers check residents' order lists at a supermarket's distribution center in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 26, 2022. More than 100 local express delivery couriers have volunteered to deliver goods for residents amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Quanzhou. (Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua)

A courier puts daily necessities ordered by residents to a designated site in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 26, 2022. More than 100 local express delivery couriers have volunteered to deliver goods for residents amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Quanzhou. (Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua)

A courier checks residents' order lists at a supermarket's distribution center in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 26, 2022. More than 100 local express delivery couriers have volunteered to deliver goods for residents amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Quanzhou. (Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua)

