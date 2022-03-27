Hospital in Shanghai renovated for mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

Xinhua) 08:23, March 27, 2022

Photo shows the interior view of a centralized quarantine area of the north hospital of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, March 25, 2022. The hospital has been renovated and put into operation recently. More than 1,700 mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have received treatment here. At present, a number of medical institutions in Shanghai have been converted into centralized quarantine centers for mild and asymptomatic patients. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

