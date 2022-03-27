Hospital in Shanghai renovated for mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients
Photo shows the interior view of a centralized quarantine area of the north hospital of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, March 25, 2022. The hospital has been renovated and put into operation recently. More than 1,700 mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have received treatment here. At present, a number of medical institutions in Shanghai have been converted into centralized quarantine centers for mild and asymptomatic patients. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Medical workers and patients are seen at a centralized quarantine area of the north hospital of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, March 24, 2022. The hospital has been renovated and put into operation recently. More than 1,700 mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have received treatment here. At present, a number of medical institutions in Shanghai have been converted into centralized quarantine centers for mild and asymptomatic patients. (Xinhua)
Medical workers work at a centralized quarantine area of the north hospital of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, March 25, 2022. The hospital has been renovated and put into operation recently. More than 1,700 mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have received treatment here. At present, a number of medical institutions in Shanghai have been converted into centralized quarantine centers for mild and asymptomatic patients. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Photo shows the exterior view of a centralized quarantine area of the north hospital of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, March 25, 2022. The hospital has been renovated and put into operation recently. More than 1,700 mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have received treatment here. At present, a number of medical institutions in Shanghai have been converted into centralized quarantine centers for mild and asymptomatic patients. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Medical workers deliver supplies to a centralized quarantine area of the north hospital of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, March 25, 2022. The hospital has been renovated and put into operation recently. More than 1,700 mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have received treatment here. At present, a number of medical institutions in Shanghai have been converted into centralized quarantine centers for mild and asymptomatic patients. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
