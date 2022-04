We Are China

Mangrove forest in Jiangjing Township of Fuqing, SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 11:13, April 21, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows herons in a mangrove forest in Jiangjing Township of Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A night heron is seen in a mangrove forest in Jiangjing Township of Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

