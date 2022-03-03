Languages

Thursday, March 03, 2022

A close-look at ancient Fortified Manors of Yongtai in Fujian

(Ecns.cn) 15:38, March 03, 2022

Aerial view of Guyitang fortified manor in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Wenhao)

Fortified Manors of Yongtai in southeast China's Fujian Province was listed on 2022 World Monuments Watch issued by World Monuments Fund (WMF), March 2, 2022.


