A close-look at ancient Fortified Manors of Yongtai in Fujian
(Ecns.cn) 15:38, March 03, 2022
Aerial view of Guyitang fortified manor in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Wenhao)
Fortified Manors of Yongtai in southeast China's Fujian Province was listed on 2022 World Monuments Watch issued by World Monuments Fund (WMF), March 2, 2022.
